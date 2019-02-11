Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: On and off showers overnight into tomorrow morning with a few pockets of heavier rain possible. Temperatures will be split with northern portions of East Texas waking up in the middle 40s and southern portions even warmer ranging in the 50s and 60s thanks to a warm front that is slowly pushing northward through East Texas. Patchy fog will be possible during the morning hours tomorrow as well. A possible break in the rain around noontime tomorrow with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s, then likely showers and a few possible thunderstorms Monday afternoon/evening ahead and then along a cold front that is slated to move through East Texas late on Monday. Temperatures not expected to drastically change behind the front as highs on Tuesday will still be near 60 degrees with clearing skies throughout the day. Another sunny and dry day on Wednesday before southerly winds bring cloud cover and rain chances back on Valentine’s Day. Another cold front is expected late Thursday/early Friday drying out East Texas again with weekend lows in the middle 30s and highs warming into the 50s by Saturday to near 60 degrees by Sunday.