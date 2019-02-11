Green Giant joins FarmersOnly.com, says he’s ‘looking to put down roots’

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (KLTV) - It was only a matter of time. The Jolly Green Giant has joined the ranks of singles who are looking for love online.
As part of a Valentine’s Day promotion, Green Giant has partnered with FarmersOnly.com, according to a press release. The company created a dating profile for their iconic mascot, complete with photos of the Green Giant sitting on a tractor and competing in a marathon. (Does his extreme height give him an unfair advantage?)
In a video for the promotional event, the big green guy types, “The first thing people notice about me is my height, but as a Minnesota country boy though, I’m pretty grounded.”
The Green Giant’s profile also says that he loves to cook, travel, and laugh. It also says that he is looking for someone who will love him as much as he loves his greens.
Under the Height section, the Green Giant writes, “tall, but down to earth.” He also says that his Body Type is shredded “like lettuce.” For the record, the Green Giant, who describes himself as a “Chief Vegetable Officer,” is looking to put down roots.
“The Jolly Green Giant is a farmer, renowned philanthropist, marathon runner, and Guinness World Records™ title holder for creating the largest serving of green bean casserole,” the press release stated. “Yet despite his accomplishments, charming disposition and larger-than-life good looks, he still remains a bachelor.”
According to a study done by the Pew Research Center, 12 percent of American adults had ever used an online dating site. In addition, 9 percent of American adults have used a dating app on their cell phones. The study also says 15 percent of Americans have either used an online dating site or a dating app on their cell phones.
The study stated that 27 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds have reported trying online dating. That is up considerably from the 10 percent reported in 2013.
There was also an increase in the number of adults in the 55- to 64-year-old range that said they had used online dating. That percentage jumped from 6 percent in 2013 to 12 percent in 2015.
Forty-one percent of Americans know someone who uses online dating, 29 percent know someone who has met a spouse or long-term partner via online dating,” the study states.
