Tyler Police: One person dies in rollover wreck

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
From the Tyler Police Department:
On 2/9/19 at approximately 4:15pm the Tyler Police Department was notified that a vehicle was overturned in a creek in the 900 block of N. Parkdale Dr. Upon arrival Tyler PD Officers located a Dodge Challenger with one occupant driver that was deceased.
The vehicle appeared to have been travelling north on N. Parkdale Dr. It veered left and went off of the roadway on the southbound side of the street. The vehicle then rolled over in the creek and landed on the opposite side of the creek, upside down.
The driver was identified as Terry Dewayne Cain, 38 years of age from Tyler. Family has been notified. Investigation into the accident is still ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.