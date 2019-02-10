Tyler Fire Department: Third fatality confirmed from Grand Avenue fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed that a third victim from the residential structure fire on Grand Ave. this past Friday evening has passed away at a Dallas hospital.
The fire department said the 60-year-old woman was one of the five people removed from the structure by firefighters.
A pediatric female passed away at a Shreveport hospital early Saturday morning, along with the 40-year-old male victim that passed away at a hospital in Plano on Saturday afternoon.
Fire investigators said they have received reports that the two pediatric patients remaining in a Dallas/Fort Worth area hospital are continuing to improve. Additional information related to the fire will be released at a later time.
