Tyler Fire Department: second person dies following house fire on Grand Avenue

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
From the Tyler Fire Department:
The Tyler Fire Department has confirmed that a second victim from a structure fire on Friday evening has passed away at a Dallas area hospital. The 40-year-old male was one of the five victims that were removed from a residential fire at 1805 N. Grand Ave. A second victim passed away earlier this morning in a Shreveport hospital.
Fire investigators report that one adult and two children remain in a Dallas area hospital this evening. The adult remains in critical/unstable condition, while the children are both considered critical/stable at this time. Additional information will be released at it becomes available.
Earlier Saturday, officials confirmed that a child passed away as well due to injures sustained from the fire.
