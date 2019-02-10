Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another cool, cloudy and rainy day ahead for us. Temperatures today will only rise to the upper 40s. Around lunch time, rain chances increase and will stick around for the remainder of the day. The rain will be around overnight and into the start of next week. Overnight lows will be dropping into the middle 40s. Monday will be a warmer but soggy day. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s but cloudy skies and rain will be accompanying. Into Monday afternoon the showers will strengthen and you could hear some thunder and see some lightning along with them. Tuesday a cold front comes through and clears out the clouds leaving us with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s until Wednesday. Rain chances return on Thursday but temperatures will remain in the upper 60s. Another cold front comes through on Friday bringing cooler temperatures and clear skies for the end of the work week and the weekend.