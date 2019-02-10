Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Light showers on and off overnight tonight with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 30s, thankfully most of East Texas should be above freezing. Cloudy skies again tomorrow with temperatures beginning to warm as a warm front pushes north through the area throughout the day. The trade-off with this warm front is that rain chances will become more likely throughout the day on Sunday. Overall, highs should top off in the middle 50s. Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely during the day on Monday ahead and along a cold front that is set up to move through East Texas later in the evening hours. Behind the front, clearing conditions and mild temperatures, so expect lots of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances return on Thursday with highs topping off in the mid to upper 60s for your Valentine’s Day before another cold front moves through East Texas drying us out again and bringing temperatures back into the lower to middle 50s by next weekend.