Tyler Fire Department: One child passes away following house fire on Grand Avenue

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department confirmed one child has passed away following a house fire on Grand Avenue Friday.
According to the fire department, Tyler firefighters responded to a structure fire last night at 1805 N Grand Ave. The initial call was received at approximately 6:15 p.m., with the caller advising that flames were visible from the single-family residence. The initial arriving unit reported flames coming from the structure and immediately forced entry into the residence, while combatting the fire conditions in the front of the home. A second alarm was ordered, summoning additional resources to the scene. TFD responded with five Engines, a Ladder Truck, a District Chief, and an Investigator. All units were clear from the scene around 11:30 p.m.
The fire department said upon entry into the structure, firefighters found multiple occupants in various locations of the home. All occupants were removed from the structure and medical care was immediately started. Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the patients were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. All patients were later transported to other hospitals in the Dallas, Fort Worth, and Shreveport areas. Two children were transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, while a third child was transferred to LSU Health – Shreveport. One adult was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, while a second adult was transferred to Medical City Plano.
The fire department said currently, it has been confirmed that one of the children passed away overnight from injuries sustained in the fire. The conditions of the other victims will be updated as more information becomes available. Investigators determined that the fire originated in the living room area, but additional information related to the cause will remain under investigation at this time.
