TJC recognized with new Baccalaureate classification

TJC Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke said, “Tyler Junior College has helped lead the way in Texas, and we are proud to be in this select group. There are nearly 1200 community colleges in the nation, and less than 270 are authorized to offer baccalaureate degrees. This is another way TJC can respond to our community’s needs for highly skilled people to fill high-paying jobs in our region. I’m very proud of our President for Branch Locations and District Provost Dr. Juan Mejia and the terrific academic team he leads. Dr. Mejia was instrumental in pioneering these baccalaureate degrees as well as Early College High Schools in South Texas. We are fortunate that he has helped bring that magic to TJC.”