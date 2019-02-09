TJC recognized with new Baccalaureate classification

From Tyler Junior College
Tyler Junior College was recently re-classified under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education as “Baccalaureate/Associate’s Colleges: Associate’s Dominant.” In addition to the new baccalaureate category, TJC’s new classification level is “four-year or above.”
In 2016, TJC was accredited as a Level II, baccalaureate-granting college. Of the 50 community colleges in Texas, TJC was the first to offer a Bachelor of Science degree and is one of only four community colleges in Texas authorized to award up to five baccalaureate degrees. TJC’s bachelor’s degrees are specialized in high demand/high pay/high skill workforce fields. Its baccalaureate degrees are skills- and technology-based, rather than delivered in a lecture-focused format. Currently TJC offers a Bachelor of Science degree in Dental Hygiene and a Bachelor of Applied Technology degree in Healthcare Technology and Medical Systems.
TJC’s Board of Trustees approved a third baccalaureate degree last November, a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Public Safety. This degree is targeted to build upon TJC’s existing programs for first responders including Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, Fire Fighters and Police/Law Enforcement. This new degree program is planned to start next year pending approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
TJC Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke said, “Tyler Junior College has helped lead the way in Texas, and we are proud to be in this select group. There are nearly 1200 community colleges in the nation, and less than 270 are authorized to offer baccalaureate degrees. This is another way TJC can respond to our community’s needs for highly skilled people to fill high-paying jobs in our region. I’m very proud of our President for Branch Locations and District Provost Dr. Juan Mejia and the terrific academic team he leads. Dr. Mejia was instrumental in pioneering these baccalaureate degrees as well as Early College High Schools in South Texas. We are fortunate that he has helped bring that magic to TJC.”