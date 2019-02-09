Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set to appear in Tyler to celebrate Nickelodeon’s new show

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Don’t worry, the upcoming Tyler appearance of Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is not related to a possible attack by Shredder and the Foot Clan.
Raph, Leo, Donnie, and Mikey will be at the Suddenlink Store located at 4949 S. Broadway Avenue to celebrate Nickelodeon’s new show, “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” The free event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and it will feature costumed characters and in-store activities, games, and giveaways.
There will be photo opportunities for fans of all ages.
“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles airs Saturdays at 9:30am/8:30c on Nickelodeon available on Suddenlink,” a press release stated. “The reimagined 2D-animated series follows the band of brothers, Raph, Leo, Donnie, and Mikey, as they discover new powers and encounter a mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.