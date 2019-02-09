Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set to appear in Tyler to celebrate Nickelodeon’s new show

Raph, Leo, Donnie, and Mikey will be at the Suddenlink Store located at 4949 S. Broadway Avenue to celebrate Nickelodeon’s new show, “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” The free event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and it will feature costumed characters and in-store activities, games, and giveaways.