Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Most of us are waking up to cool temperatures only in the low 30s. Use caution this morning on the roadways as there might be a slick spot or two, especially over bridges and overpasses. Through the rest of the day, we will warm into the low 40s with light winds coming from the east. Cloudy skies will stick around for the majority of the day and even bring some rain chances later in the afternoon. Be sure to bundle up and pack along an umbrella today. Overnight lows will top out in the upper 30s. Tomorrow we will be a bit warmer with highs in the middle 50s but as the afternoon rolls around many of us will see showers come through our area. We will keep the showers overnight and into the start of the work week. Monday will be rainy with temperatures in the middle 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking to be mostly sunny and dry but cloudy skies come back around on Thursday and Friday with the best chances for rain on Thursday.