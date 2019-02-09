East Texas (KLTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 AM on Saturday morning for much of East Texas. Some sleet, mixed with snow will be possible through early tomorrow morning. Up to .25″-.50″ of sleet MAY pile up on elevated surfaces along with bridges and overpasses make travel conditions a bit hazardous. Please use extra caution if/when you are driving in East Texas through tomorrow morning. Warmer weather and more rain expected here in East Texas starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning. Some heavy rainfall is possible late Sunday through Tuesday morning as another cold front moves into East Texas. Another front on Friday morning could bring more rain to our area late on Valentine’s Day and Friday morning.