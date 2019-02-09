New bill aims to charge parents with child endangerment if in possession of certain drugs

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A new bill filed in the Texas legislature on January 31 hits close to home for Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
Bill 1261 aims to adjust a current law about drug use and possession and endangering a child.
Currently the law focuses on methamphetamine and states that a person manufacturing, possessing or introducing meth into the body of themselves or another person while a child is present can be charged with those crimes related to the drug and charged with child endangerment.
“This bill is making a good law better,” said Hillhouse. “They’re taking the specific wording of meth out and putting all illegal narcotics in penalty group one in this law.”
Penalty group one drugs include heroin, LSD, meth, ecstasy, marijuana, fentanyl and more.
“I commend Representative Bell for bringing this forward,” said Hillhouse. “I hope it’ll pass. I think it’s a great thing.”
Hillhouse said it means a lot to him that Henderson County’s representative brought forth this bill.
“It makes me know he’s paying attention to what we’ve got going here in Henderson County and what our people are concerned with,” said Hillhouse. “It really, truly means a lot to me.”
If passed, the act will take effect September 1, 2019.
