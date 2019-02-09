2 men arrested, caught in act of altering Morris County gas pump with card skimmer

OMAHA, TX (KLTV) - Two men were arrested in Omaha early Friday morning after being caught in the act of installing a card skimmer device into a gas pump.
The crime was called in at 4:10 a.m. by a woman who was in the convenience store working, according to police. The store, located at 400 E. Main, was closed at the time, but the woman had come in to prepare for the day and saw a vehicle at the pumps. She told police that it looked like a vehicle that law enforcement said they were looking for.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, according to Police Chief Billy Weatherford, two men, identified as Leonides Dubergel, 30, of Garland, and Raidy Crespo, 33, of Miami, Florida, were in the process of altering the gas pump. The red security tape had been pulled off the pump where cards are inserted, and was on the ground in front of the men and there was other equipment in their vehicle that is used for the crime of card skimming, Weatherford said.
Chief Weatherford said that the men are charged with Unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral, or electronic communications; engaging in organized criminal activity; and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. They are being held in the Morris County Jail.
