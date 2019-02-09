Game warden monitoring 13-foot gator on Lake Sam Rayburn

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - By now, you may have already seen the picture circulating social media.
The image shows a man and a woman standing in a boat on Sam Rayburn. In the foreground, a massive alligator is visible.
San Augustine Game Warden Travis Fountain said they are monitoring the gator's activities and have received several images.
Experts estimate the alligator is close to 13 feet or longer and drifting in the San Augustine side of the lake.
Fountain said he's not concerned with the alligator in the lake because Sam Rayburn is the alligator's natural habitat.
However, he said he's concerned something may be wrong health-wise with the gator since the temperatures are low.
"We kind of noticed that with time of the year its kind of odd behavior for him so it's kind of gotten us a little curious about it," Fountain said. "We're going to go out there and attempt to take a look at it and see what we can determine."
Fountain said they have reached out for help with a biologist and will make efforts to find and relocate the alligator this weekend.
KTRE reached out the family in the picture, but they declined to interview. They said it wasn’t unusual for them to see an alligator in the lake.
