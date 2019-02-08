Wood County appoints new district attorney

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Wood County has a new district attorney.
Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Angela Albers as the Wood County Criminal District Attorney.
Albers was the first assistant district attorney for the county. She’s a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas District and County Attorneys Association, and the Wood County Bar Association, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
“... I am grateful for the tireless efforts of so many people who supported me in my desire to continue to serve the citizens of Wood County,” Albers said. “I will continue to work tirelessly to fulfill the mandate of the Wood County Criminal District Attorney’s Office to see that justice is done.”
The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.