Women’s Fund of Smith County awards $229K in grants

“As members of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, we are dedicated to working together. Everything we do is guided by the values we share. Our core values of collective giving, collaboration, respect, excellence and responsibility are practiced through our programs and our actions,” said Kristen Seeber, President of the Women’s Fund. “Our cumulative grants awarded, since 2009, now reaches $1.6 million, impacting 27 different Smith County nonprofit agencies and countless lives.”