VIDEO: East Texas officer rescues dog trapped in burning home

DIBOLL, TX (KTRE) - A dog has been reunited with their owners after being rescued from a burning home in Diboll.
Video of the rescue was captured on an officer’s body cam. The Diboll Police Department posted the video to their Facebook page Thursday. Since it was posted it has received more than 9,300 views.
Diboll police identified that officer who rescued the dog as Officer Chris Wheeler.
On Jan. 31, Wheeler and other first responders were called to a residential fire on Booker Street in Diboll, Texas. When they arrived, they found the house in flames and full of smoke.
While helping the firemen roll out the hoses, Wheeler was told there was a family dog still trapped in the home.
“Officer Wheeler quickly began to break out windows and eventually rescued the dog and returned it to the frightened owners,” the department said in the post.
DPD praised his efforts.
“Great Job Officer Wheeler for going above and beyond your duties. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep on saying it, I am blessed to command such a great group of men and women,” Chief Steve Baker said.
