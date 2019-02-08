Texas man who allegedly wanted to cannibalize girl found competent to stand trial

BEAUMONT, TX (KTRE) - A psychological examination has found a Joaquin man accused of seeking a girl online to sexually assault, murder and cannibalize competent to stand trial.
Alexander Nathan Barter was arrested in October following an undercover officer’s investigation. An arrest affidavit states a special agent posed as the father of a young girl and communicated with Barter after seeing a post on the dark web asking for anyone interested in allowing him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism to contact him.
Following a thread of emails between the two, they agreed to meet in Texas. As Barter was leaving his home, he was met by a number of law enforcement officers. The affidavit states Barter had a plastic bag and a knife with him. He was then booked into the Shelby County Jail but later indicted by a federal grand jury.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced one of their agents, who also works with Homeland Security, was the one who operated as the undercover agent. According to a press release, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office had the assistance of the US Attorney’s Office, Customs and Border Patrol, Texas DPS, Nacogdoches police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Barter was granted a mental competency exam in October. He was found competent to stand trial on Feb. 6, 2019. At this time, another court date has not yet been set.
If Barter is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in a federal penitentiary.
