Smith County man sentenced to 17 years for sexual assault of child

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -On February 7, 2019, a Smith County jury in the 7th District Court found Christopher Luna, also known as Christopher Matthew Barrick, guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child. They sentenced him to 17 years in prison.
According to the Smith County DA’s Office, the victim was a family friend of Luna, and she testified to multiple offenses that took place over a two-week period when the victim was 14 years old. The defendant was 27 years old at the time the offenses were committed.
Detectives from the Child Crimes Unit spoke with the girl and her mother, and did forensic tests, initiating an investigation into the charges.They found that Luna had confessed to several different people, the sheriff says, and had said that he knew that the victim was 14 at the time of the assaults. When detectives initially attempted to interview Luna, he refused to speak.
The maximum sentence allowable under the law for the offense was 20 years confinement.
The case was investigated by Smith County Sheriff’s Detective Aaron Hinton. Assistant District Attorneys Heath Chamness and Richard Vance prosecuted the case. The defendant will not be eligible for parole until half his sentenced is served. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.