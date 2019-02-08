Smith County firefighter robbed, firearms and uniforms missing

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A firefighter who risks his life every day for our safety has become the victim of a crime. The person who stole his truck is now walking around with his uniforms and guns.
“For someone to go and do something to somebody whose sole purpose is helping people, it’s pretty bad,” said Smith County ESD Captain Joe Nix.
Joe Nix has spent 25 years of his life fighting fires and helping complete strangers save their homes and their lives.
Early Tuesday morning, someone took items that are important to him.
“A lot of personal things, a lot of things that I worked really hard for,” Nix said.
Nix woke up to go to work and noticed his truck was missing.
“I had a deputy within minutes of my residence,” Nix said.
Fortunately, within a few hours, the truck was found in a field in Tecula, but everything in the truck was gone.
“A pistol I’m missing a Savage 6-5 Creedmore rifle, I’m missing some uniforms as you can tell, my work radio,” Nix said.
That wasn’t all that was taken.
"I had cash that had been donated for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which they took, and we were going to donate it to a sick child to have them go to Disney World or Disneyland, whichever they want to go to,” Nix said.
Because of the pretty shocking and unique circumstances, this incident has completely blown up on social media.
“In a matter of 10 minutes, my post was already shared 587 times,” Nix said.
And with that support, Nix said he has a lot of hope that Cherokee County will catch the crooks.
“There is an old saying, ‘What happens in the dark will come to light eventually, so I’m hoping they’ll get caught,’” Nix said.
Nix said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has a few suspects in mind.
Fingerprints were taken from the truck immediately after it was found.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.