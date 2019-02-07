Shreveport’s Louisiana Hayride music album nominated for Grammy

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The critics have spoken and nominated “At the Louisiana Hayride Tonight...” for the “Best Historical Album” Grammy award.
The album is a compilation of artists who performed at the Louisiana Hayride, an iconic country music show that featured legendary musicians. Hank Williams, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash are a few of the music legends who played in the Louisiana Hayride.
“The Louisiana Hayride was the number one music show back in the 40′s and 50′s,” Louisiana Hayride Foundation member Maggie Warrick says. “The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium even competed with the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.”
Warrick also mentions her hope of a Grammy win giving a rebirth to music in Shreveport. The Louisiana Hayride brought hundreds of musicians and a few record labels to the city.
"Everybody would come to Louisiana for this great music we need to be an indigenous program in all of our musical buildings across the state, Warrick says.
On Sunday, the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium will host an open house to celebrate the Grammy nomination. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker are coming to the event.
The open house is free to the public and all are welcomed to attend.
