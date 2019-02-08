EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Some fair skies in northern counties, but still mostly cloudy in southern counties this morning. A cold start with temperatures below freezing and wind chills in the teens in some places. Bundle up today! Clouds will increase into the afternoon with temperatures only reaching the lower 40s and most likely still feeling like the 30s. A slight chance for rain by late afternoon and evening could turn into a very light wintry mix overnight as temperatures drop to near freezing again. No accumulations and no travel problems are expected. Mostly cloudy this weekend. Temperatures will still be in the 40s Saturday but will make it into the 50s Sunday with increasing rain chances. Rain becomes likely early next week with another cold front. This time, the cool down won’t be quite as significant with temperatures near average most of the work week.