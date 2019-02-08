Mix of sleet, snow may accumulate on roads, bridges in 4 East Texas counties

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday for Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt counties.
A mix of sleet and snow may accumulate on roadways and elevated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses may become slick, so please drive with extreme caution, especially in the western sections of East Texas.
A few areas of sleet/snow may occur outside of this advisory, but accumulations here should not be significant enough to cause major issues.
