Mineola woman convicted of stealing mail back in jail

A federal grand jury indicted Jaime Marie Hubbard, 42, in March of 2017. Count one of the federal indictment stated that Hubbard, “…had in her possession multiple pieces of mail belonging to Winnsboro Chiropractic Clinic which had been stolen from the United States mail, knowing the letters to have been stolen.” Count two of the indictment was for allegedly possessing a check from Allstate Fire and Insurance Company which was also reported stolen, according to federal court paperwork.