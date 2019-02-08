Mineola woman convicted of stealing mail back in jail

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Mineola woman who served a 14-month federal prison sentence for stealing mail has been arrested after allegedly breaking conditions of her supervised release.
A federal grand jury indicted Jaime Marie Hubbard, 42, in March of 2017. Count one of the federal indictment stated that Hubbard, “…had in her possession multiple pieces of mail belonging to Winnsboro Chiropractic Clinic which had been stolen from the United States mail, knowing the letters to have been stolen.” Count two of the indictment was for allegedly possessing a check from Allstate Fire and Insurance Company which was also reported stolen, according to federal court paperwork.
Federal court records show Hubbard pleaded guilty to Count two in July of 2017. A judge at the federal courthouse in Tyler sentenced her to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on Dec. 7, 2017.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a petition for Hubbard’s arrest on Jan. 8. According to the petition, Hubbard violated her release the following ways:
* Tested positive for methamphetamine in March 2018.
* Failed to provide a urine specimen in May 2018.
* Did not comply with the random drug testing program in April 2018.
* Discharged unsuccessfully from County Rehabilitation Center in July 2018.
* Committed theft in Mesquite in December 2018.
* Went to Mesquite without permission.
