Latest home trends, technology on display in Longview
East Texas Builders Association’s annual Home & Design Show in Longview (File Photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 8, 2019 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 11:02 AM

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The East Texas Builders Association’s annual Home & Design Show is this weekend at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex.

More than 75 exhibitors will display the latest home trends, products, mortgage lending, builder and technology services. Children under 12 get in free.

The doors will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon - 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.

