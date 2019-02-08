Latest home trends, technology on display in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The East Texas Builders Association’s annual Home & Design Show is this weekend at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex.
More than 75 exhibitors will display the latest home trends, products, mortgage lending, builder and technology services. Children under 12 get in free.
The doors will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon - 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.
