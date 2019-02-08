Kitten rescued by Lufkin police officers gets adopted

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Trotti, the kitten that was rescued by two quick-thinking Lufkin police officers last week, has found a forever home.
The Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page had a post with the good news.
“CAT RESCUE UPDATE: We’re happy to report that ‘Trotti’ has been adopted!” the Facebook post stated. “Thank you, guys for helping us get the word out to find her a loving home.”
The post included the hashtags #trottisstillagirl and #andtheylivedhappilyeverafter.
The Lufkin PD officers rescued Trotti earlier this week, and it was all captured on one officer’s bodycam. ABC’s World News Now even aired the video.
According to a post on the Lufkin Police and Fire Facebook page, Officer Devin Trotti and Officer Randy Stallard encountered a kitten stuck about 30 feet up in a tree while they were on civil standby on Feb. 1.
Before they arrived on the scene, the kitten’s sibling apparently fell to its death, the post stated.
“This is the condensed version of their 10-minute rescue which involved crime scene tape and one of the blankets that our officers keep in their patrol units to give to the homeless,” the Facebook post stated.
In the video, the two Lufkin PD officers set up under the tree with the blanket, and one officer yells, “Come on down, cat!” Almost as if the kitten understands, it jumps, and the two officers catch it with the blanket.
Trotti, the kitten, was taken to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter and put up for adoption.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.