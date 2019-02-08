Kilgore Public Library starts ‘seed library’

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The Kilgore Public Library is giving residents a chance to check out seeds. The library is hosting a grand opening for its new seed library on Saturday, Feb. 16
Katlin de Graffenried is the library’s event coordinator. She said the seed library is a chance to educate people about gardening.
She says more than a hundred different types of seeds will be available, including tomato, cabbage, lettuce and brussel sprouts. The seeds were donated by Jake’s Feed Store
“We want to promote home gardening in our community and a community of sharing. The idea of a seed library is that you take the seeds and you plant them, and you learn how to harvest them and then you bring them, the seeds back to the library,” de Graffenried said.
The grand opening for the seed library is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 16.
The event will include guest speakers and kids activities.
