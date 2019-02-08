Kilgore firefighters extinguish blaze on Parkview Street

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - No injuries have been reported in a house fire Friday morning on Parkview Street in Kilgore.
According to the Kilgore Police Department’s Facebook page, firefighters answered the call at 5:11 a.m. in the 600 block of Parkview Street. People were in the house at the time of the fire, but made it out with any injuries.
The fire had spread into the attic by the time firefighters arrived, but they were able to get it under control quickly, according to the Facebook post.
