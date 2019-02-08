Henderson County Sheriff’s Office joins search for missing woman

Brenda Montanez (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Dorothy Sedovic | February 8, 2019 at 2:23 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 2:30 PM

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen in Log Cabin.

Log Cabin police reports 25-year-old Brenda Lizbeth Montanez was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 27.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about their involvement in the investigation on Friday. According to the statement, the sheriff’s office joined the search on Thursday.

The Log Cabin Police Department, the Addison Police Department, the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are also involved in the search.

Montanez is described to be 5′3″ tall and to have brown hair and brown eyes. DPS reports Montanez was last seen wearing a black sweater, dark blue jeans, and black riding boots.

The sheriff’s office reports she was last seen driving a maroon 2011 Mazda with the Texas license plates CZW-4001.

The sheriff's office reports Montanez possibly was last seen in a 2011 Mazda (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
The sheriff's office reports Montanez possibly was last seen in a 2011 Mazda (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about her disappearance to contact them at 903-675-5128.

