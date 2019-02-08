Friday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Temperatures are very chilly for the first part of your Friday, most of East Texas should be above freezing by noon today with highs today only topping off in the lower to middle 40s. Slight chance to see a stray shower, maybe even a few flakes this afternoon but as we’ve seen today there is a large pocket of dry air above the surface so any precip that’s falling is struggling to reach the ground. Overnight tonight we’ll see a better chance for showers which may transition over to a sleet/winter mix during the predawn hours of Saturday. Overall travel impacts will be low if not at zero, although do be careful on any overpasses and bridges as there is the possibility for a few slick spots. Temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s again tomorrow but will warm to the lower 50s by Sunday. Slight chance for a few scattered showers on Sunday morning, then an increase in rain chances throughout the day with the best chance to see rain being on Monday and early Tuesday as another cold front sets up to move through East Texas. Drier conditions behind the front with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures warming into the lower 60s.