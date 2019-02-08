East Texas (KLTV) - Winter Weather Advisories for Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson and Anderson counties until 3 AM. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 AM Saturday morning for Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson and Anderson Counties. Some sleet, mixed with snow will be possible this afternoon through early tomorrow morning. Up to .25″ or a quarter of an inch of sleet MAY pile up on elevated surfaces along with bridges and overpasses make travel conditions a bit hazardous. Please use extra caution if/when you are driving in East Texas through tomorrow morning. There will also be chances for sleet/snow over a good portion of East Texas through this evening and early tonight. In areas outside of the Winter Weather Advisory, there have been numerous reports of sleet and a few flurries and if this continues, there may be a few slick spots on bridges outside of the Winter Weather Advisory. A few heavier periods of sleet could allow for this to happen. At this time, the ground is too warm for any significant accumulations. The chances for this wintry precipitation diminishes during the overnight hours.