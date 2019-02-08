East Texas gas prices remain low despite an increase in national gas prices

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Gas prices across the country are up following a spike in demand, but this isn’t the case in East Texas.
Tyler’s average gas price this week is $1.93. That amount is two cents cheaper than last week’s average gas price. If that isn’t impressive, this time last year the average gas price in Tyler was $2.36, so this week’s average marks 43 cent decrease from this time last year.
The City of Tyler is even seeing lower gas prices compared to the rest of the state. In Texas, the average gas price is $1.98 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.
Residents in Longview are also seeing low gas prices at the pump with an average of $1.98 dollars per gallon. Residents in Angelina County are paying an a bit more at the pump. The average gas price this week is $2.04. In Nacogdoches County, residents are paying $2.02 per gallon.
