East Texas Council of Governments to host reception in Austin

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - On March 6, the East Texas Council of Governments will host its fifth bi-annual East Texas Reception in Austin to honor state legislators.
The evening reception will be held at the Fairmont Austin on March 6. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and event will start at 6 p.m. The reception will feature cocktails hors d’oeuvres, and networking.
On behalf of the East Texas County Judges and Commissioners, the East Texas Council of Governments cordially invites all East Texas elected officials, civic, business and not-for-profit leaders to join us as we visit with our legislators in Austin and let them know what is important to East Texans," a press release stated.
During the event, the East Texas Council of Governments will honor the recipients of ETCOG’s Legislator of the Year and Government Official of the Year, State Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
Admission to the event is $75 a person. Registration is required, and it can be done by clicking this link.
“Legislators and state officials are invited to be our complimentary guests,” the press release stated.
For more information about the East Texas Council of Governments, click this link.
