East Texas Ag News: Keeping an eye for when trees bud

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When it comes to your landscape, be sure to know the “environmental cues” it takes for each plant to start growing.
These include soil temperatures, light, and moisture.
Trees bud out at different times.
Elms bud out early providing much needed pollen for honey bees building up their population after winter.
One of the last trees to bud out are pecan.
For many experienced gardeners, they consider pecan tree budding as an indicator winter weather is behind us.
For the latest, local Ag news, check in with ETXAgNews.com.
