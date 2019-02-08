3 East Texans invited to NFL combine

Lufkin’s Erik McCoy was one of the SEC’s best offensive lineman and played for Texas A&M. McCoy Helped pave the way for the Aggies to rush for over 2,000 yards each of the last three seasons. McCoy never missed a game and matched Otaro Alaka for the team-lead with 26 consecutive starts. Not only is he good on the field he excelled in the classroom and earned the team’s Top Academic Award last spring.