3 East Texans invited to NFL combine

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Three East have been selected to participate in the 2019 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Lufkin’s Erik McCoy was one of the SEC’s best offensive lineman and played for Texas A&M. McCoy Helped pave the way for the Aggies to rush for over 2,000 yards each of the last three seasons. McCoy never missed a game and matched Otaro Alaka for the team-lead with 26 consecutive starts. Not only is he good on the field he excelled in the classroom and earned the team’s Top Academic Award last spring.
McCoy will be joined at the combine by his college teammate and former Gladewater bear Daylon Mack. Highly recruited out of high school, Mack had a break out senior year for the Aggies where he started all 12 games and recorded 29 total tackles. Mack was third on the team with 5.5 sacks. He was given the Most Improved Defensive Lineman Award at the team’s annual banquet.
Also making the trip to the combine will be Kris Boyd of Gilmer and the University of Texas. Boyd was a four-year defensive back who played in 51 games and made 33 career starts in Auston. Boyd was named second team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press in 2017, rated among the top 10 cornerbacks in the nation as a senior in high school and first team preseason All-Big 12 by league’s media and named first team All-Big 12 in 2018.
Last year, Lufkin’s Keke Coutee, Whitehouse’s Dylan Cantrell and SFA’s John Franklin Myers all saw Success at the combine and where able to be drafted at the NFL draft.
