Crews responding to Tyler structure fire
By Lane Luckie | February 8, 2019 at 2:22 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 2:22 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department and police officers are at the scene of structure fire southwest of the downtown area.

First responders received a call before 1:30 a.m. Friday about a building on fire in the 1300 block of Connally Street, a few blocks east of Peach Avenue Park.

Information on the extent of damage or any possible injuries was not immediately available.

KLTV has a crew headed to the scene. Tune in to Good Morning East Texas, starting at 4:30 a.m. for updates.

