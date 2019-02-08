Crews responding to Tyler structure fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department and police officers are at the scene of structure fire southwest of the downtown area.
First responders received a call before 1:30 a.m. Friday about a building on fire in the 1300 block of Connally Street, a few blocks east of Peach Avenue Park.
Information on the extent of damage or any possible injuries was not immediately available.
