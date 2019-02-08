Couple to celebrate 76th Valentine’s Day together

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -Many of us have a hard time trying to find something different for Valentine’s Day, but can you imagine doing it 76 times? Well, that’s the dilemma an East Texas couple is facing as they celebrated their 76th anniversary last December.
At the end of a dirt road lined in daffodils you’ll find Hortense and Buster Walker’s house on the shore of Lake Bob Sandlin.
“We’ve been here forty years so that’s a real blessing. We’ve enjoyed it, and we’ve enjoyed it for the fact that it’s been on my home place. It’s just next to heaven for us,” Hortense said.
They met when Hortense was in high school.
“We just became fast friends, and after we met each other we didn’t see anybody else,” Hortense recalled.
The two were married in 1942 by a county judge.
“We asked him not to tell anybody because back then if you got married you were kicked out of school,” Hortense said.
Eventually she had to tell her parents.
“I wrote a little note that I was going to put in the paper. And I gave it to my daddy and said do you mind if I put this in the paper? And he said well, not if it’s true,” Hortense stated.
When Buster was a U.S. Coast Guard mechanic they lived in Massachusetts. He was stationed in Greenland, but they eventually returned to Camp County.
Buster worked at Lone Star Steel, but when he was scheduled to work Sundays he quit saying that’s God’s day. Eventually he founded Walker Memorials where he carved grave stones himself.
As to why they stayed together so long:
“He’s a really excepting person and he’s a sweet person and a gentle person and so it makes it easy,” Hortense revealed.
Buster believes that when:
“A person gets married it’s like one person,” he said.
Hortense says they just didn’t fight.
“We just get along and live peacefully,” she said.
And will celebrate their seventy-sixth Valentine’s Day in each other’s company. Who could ask for more?
The Walkers have four children, twelve grandchildren and there are a few great grandchildren as well. Buster will be giving his wife roses for Valentine’s Day, but keep it to yourself. We don’t want to ruin the surprise.
The Texas State Senate sent the couple a congratulatory resolution of their 76th wedding anniversary recognizing Hortense and Buster’s dedication to each other.
