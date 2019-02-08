Chinese barbecue beef by the Texas Beef Council

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - · This dish is easy – you marinate the beef short ribs overnight in a beet marinade to provide the nice, red color, then put it on the grill like a steak. The marinade has a touch of sweetness but also some umami from the grilling smoke. Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shows us how it’s done, using a recipe by Chef Todd Duplechan.
Chinese Bar-B-Que Beef (Char Siu) By: Chef Todd Duplechan, Lenoir
Ingredients
· 3 tablespoon Hoisin sauce
· 3 tablespoon red wine vinegar
· 2 tablespoon beet juice (or substitute carrot or tomato juice)
· 1 tablespoon soy sauce
· 1 teaspoon ginger, grated
· 1/2 teaspoon garlic, grated
· 1/4 teaspoon Chinese Five-Spice
· 1 pound Bone-In Beef Short Ribs, cut into 1/4″ strips (your local butcher should be able to do this)
Preparation
- In a bowl, mix together all ingredients except beef.
- Place the beef in a glass casserole dish and pour over the marinade.
- Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight.
- Light the grill and bring it to medium heat.
- Remove beef from marinade, shaking off the excess, and grill on both sides for 3-5 minutes.
- Reduce the marinade to a glaze on the stove and glaze the beef as it finishes on the grill.
