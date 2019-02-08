Chinese barbecue beef by the Texas Beef Council

February 8, 2019 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 4:10 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - · This dish is easy – you marinate the beef short ribs overnight in a beet marinade to provide the nice, red color, then put it on the grill like a steak. The marinade has a touch of sweetness but also some umami from the grilling smoke. Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shows us how it’s done, using a recipe by Chef Todd Duplechan.

Chinese Bar-B-Que Beef (Char Siu) By: Chef Todd Duplechan, Lenoir

Ingredients

· 3 tablespoon Hoisin sauce

· 3 tablespoon red wine vinegar

· 2 tablespoon beet juice (or substitute carrot or tomato juice)

· 1 tablespoon soy sauce

· 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

· 1/2 teaspoon garlic, grated

· 1/4 teaspoon Chinese Five-Spice

· 1 pound Bone-In Beef Short Ribs, cut into 1/4″ strips (your local butcher should be able to do this)

Preparation

  • In a bowl, mix together all ingredients  except beef.
  • Place the beef in a glass casserole dish  and pour over the marinade.
  • Cover and marinate in the refrigerator  overnight.
  • Light the grill and bring it to medium  heat.
  • Remove beef from marinade, shaking off  the excess, and grill on both sides for 3-5 minutes.
  • Reduce the marinade to a glaze on the  stove and glaze the beef as it finishes on the grill.

