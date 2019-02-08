Brownsboro ISD cancels class Monday because of flu-related absences

BROWNSBORO, TX (KLTV) - Brownsboro ISD’s leadership decided to cancel classes on Monday because of the increase in the number of confirmed cases of influenza.
“All Brownsboro ISD campuses have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases of influenza,” a post on the Brownsboro ISD Facebook page stated. “Over 475 students and staff members are out today recovering from the flu and other health-related illnesses.”
The post stated that after a great deal of considering and consulting the Texas Education Agency’s Attendance Guidelines and the Texas Department of Health’s best practices, the district’s leadership decided to cancel school on Monday, Feb. 11.
Staff and students will return to their regular schedules on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
“All school-related activities that are scheduled to take place on BISD campuses Monday, February 11th, including evening activities, will be canceled,” the Facebook post stated. “The girls basketball playoff game will still take place in Kaufman on Monday night. We appreciate your support and patience as we work to ensure the health and safety of all Bears.”
The school district will use a bad weather day for the time off, so it will not have to be made up at a later date.
“Please be sure all Brownsboro ISD media outlets for updates, including updates for extracurricular activities,” the Facebook post stated.
