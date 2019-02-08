Brownboro, Leverett’s Chapel school districts cancel class Monday because of illnesses

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Leverett’s Chapel ISD has canceled classes Monday because the school district had a large number of students out sick Thursday.
School will start at its regular time on Tuesday, Feb. 12, according to a letter sent out to parents and guardians.
Josh Johnson, the superintendent of Leverett’s Chapel, said in a letter that was sent out to parents on Friday that he had been monitoring the school district’s attendance each day this week.
“Yesterday (Thursday), we had a large number of our elementary students out sick,” Johnson said in the letter. “This elementary attendance did not hit us this bad until yesterday. Today, we also have a large number of elementary students out sick again. We are also starting to notice impact some of our staff.”
Johnson urged parents to use the three-day weekend to rest their children and “hopefully, get everyone well."
In the letter, Johnson said he has told the school district’s custodial staff to come in on Monday and heavily sanitize everything, including bus seats, to prepare for the students’ return on Tuesday.
“Again, I urge you to continue to monitor your child/children,” Johnson said in the letter. “If you notice them feeling sick or with a fever. please keep them at home. They need to be fever free for 24 hours before they report back to school.”
Brownsboro ISD’s leadership decided to cancel classes on Monday because of the increase in the number of confirmed cases of influenza.
“All Brownsboro ISD campuses have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases of influenza,” a post on the Brownsboro ISD Facebook page stated. “Over 475 students and staff members are out today recovering from the flu and other health-related illnesses.”
The post stated that after a great deal of considering and consulting the Texas Education Agency’s Attendance Guidelines and the Texas Department of Health’s best practices, the district’s leadership decided to cancel school on Monday, Feb. 11.
Staff and students will return to their regular schedules on Tuesday, Feb. 12.
“All school-related activities that are scheduled to take place on BISD campuses Monday, February 11th, including evening activities, will be canceled,” the Facebook post stated. “The girls basketball playoff game will still take place in Kaufman on Monday night. We appreciate your support and patience as we work to ensure the health and safety of all Bears.”
The school district will use a bad weather day for the time off, so it will not have to be made up at a later date.
“Please be sure all Brownsboro ISD media outlets for updates, including updates for extracurricular activities,” the Facebook post stated.
