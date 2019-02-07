25-year-old woman missing, last seen in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., TX (KLTV) - 25-year-old Brenda Lizbeth Montanez was last seen in Log Cabin, Texas on January 27, around 2:30 in the morning.
Montanez is 5′3″ Hispanic female, with brown eyes and brown hair.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Montanez was last seen was wearing a black sweater, dark blue jeans, and black riding boots.
Montanez is possibly driving a dark red 2011 Mazda 3, bearing a Texas license plate; CZW4001.
If you or anyone you know has information on Montanez’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Texas Department of Public safety at (800)-346-3243.
