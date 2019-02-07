Traffic slow-up reported along I-20 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - State troopers are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 20 in Harrison County, just east of Marshall.
The inside eastbound lane of the interstate was closed sometime before 3:00 a.m. Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer was involved in a crash about near mile marker 615, about a mile past the Texas Highway 43 overpass.
Details on the cause of the crash and any possible injuries were not immediately available.
It’s unclear how long the road will be closed.
