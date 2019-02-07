TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 64W at Thompson Lane slowing traffic

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A wreck has occurred in front of a gas station on Highway 64 west Thursday afternoon.
At least one person has been taken by ambulance to a Tyler hospital. Westbound traffic on 64 is down to one lane.
The crash involves at least two vehicles and is directly in front of Food Fast. Traffic is being directed around the wreck, so the area is slowed and congested. Use caution or avoid the area, if possible.
No word at this time whether there were any injuries.
