Top volleyball players sign

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Among the signees on National Signing Day two volleyball players from Tatum and Whitehouse high schools.
Top rate players realizing a dream come true. Ashton Brown has worked hard to reach this point of her life, while Kaitlyn Wood discovered late she was college material.
“Just always working hard with our coaches in and out of season I’m making sure our off-season workouts I take it just as serious as I am season workouts,” said Ashton Brown of Tatum. She signed with Panola College.
“At what point do you decide yes I am college material? Probably in the starting off my senior season I suffer a major injury and I was down for a while but through my club and teammates they really helped me realize I was good enough to play college so it was good,” said Kaitlyn Wood of Whitehouse. She is signed with Brookhaven College.
