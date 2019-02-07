Thursday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Warm and humid in Deep East Texas ahead of a cold front that is currently moving through East Texas. Light to moderate showers along and just behind the front as well as a few rumbles of thunder. Behind the front, cold blustery northerly winds will continue to drop temperatures throughout the day and everyone should be in the lower 40s by this evening with wind chills bringing the “feels like” temperature into the 30s. Overnight we will see slight clearing in the skies and temperatures will dip below freezing by Friday morning. Temperatures will only warm into the middle 40s for Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a very slight chance for a stray shower. Better chances for showers later in the evening on Sunday then likely rain chances as another cold front is set up to move through East Texas later on Monday.