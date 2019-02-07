8th annual John Outlaw Golf Tournament taking place in July

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The 8th annual John Outlaw golf Tournament looks to continue the legacy of the former Lufkin football coach.
The three day golf event looks to raise money for the students of Lufkin ISD. The tournament will take place July 26-28 from Crown Colony Country Club.
the event is a two-man scramble set up. The price is $550 ateam and includes a cart fee. The field will be limited to the first 72 paid teams. There are cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and thurd place as well as a Hol-inOne competition.
For Information on sign up you can contact Gary Ivins at 936-465-2010 or the Crown Colony Country Club at 936-637-8800.
