State rep pens house bill on gaming rooms

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - For decades, East Texas cities and counties have been faced with the problem of illegal gambling at gaming rooms.
While several cities have passed ordinances against them, some counties, like Upshur, don’t have the authority.
Some state lawmakers have proposed a solution for that.
Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb says he gets constant calls on game rooms.
“They actually started showing up in random places, abandoned house. Places that hadn’t been rented much. I started getting complaints from citizens about them, being open all night the clientele that shows up,” Webb said.
Technically, the game rooms can legally operate in Upshur County, but Webb contacted a state representative to address the issue with a bill.
“I started talking with Representative Jay Dean and Senator Brian Hughes, and told them the issues I was having,” he said.
“House Bill 1404 was filed in order to give Upshur County commissioners the opportunity to regulate where gaming rooms are located,” said State Representative Jay Dean, R-Longview.
One aim of the effort is to keep what sometimes accompanies game rooms away from churches, schools and neighborhoods.
The concern is over the criminal element drawn to gambling.
“Last year we had a homicide at one of them. We’ve made narcotics arrests at game rooms. Some of these have opened up in very close proximity to schools. I talked to a school administrator that’s seen an increase in foot traffic on his campus at night,” Webb said.
“We’re only trying to get them that authority in order for them to regulate where they may be located,” Dean said.
"This is what we're looking to try and control," the sheriff says.
Webb said after contacting some of the gaming locations, some have voluntarily closed down.
He will meet with state representatives later this month in Austin to track the progress of the bill.
