Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding armed aggravated assault suspect

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
SMITH COUNTY, TX (News Release) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Dustin Dwayne Radney – 28 of Mineola, Texas. In the early morning hours of December 20, 2018, Radney went to the residence of his ex-girlfriend just north of Lindale, Texas and forced his way into her home. Once inside, Radney stole a handgun and then physically assaulted the ex-girlfriend. He then left the scene in a black Ram pickup with black wheels and a black front grill. Radney was still armed with the handgun at the time he fled the scene.
The SCSO has issued warrants for the arrest of Dustin Radney for the criminal offenses of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary with Intent to Commit Assault and Theft of a Firearm. His last known addresses are in the Alba, Texas and Mineola, Texas area. Radney is considered to be armed at this time. Please do not try to apprehend this subject. If you see Dustan Radney or know of his whereabouts, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. If you have any information on Dustan Radney you may contact Detective Josh Hill at (903) 590-2615.
For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.
His criminal history shows several arrests for Driving While Intoxicated, Criminal Mischief, Driving on a Suspended License and Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
Current address is 317 CR 1668 Alba, TX, and his parents address is 315 CR 2303 Mineola, Wood County, Texas. Radney drives a Black Dodge Ram with Black rims and a Black grill.
Please contact Detective Josh Hill with any information at (903) 566-6600