Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding armed aggravated assault suspect

The SCSO has issued warrants for the arrest of Dustin Radney for the criminal offenses of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary with Intent to Commit Assault and Theft of a Firearm. His last known addresses are in the Alba, Texas and Mineola, Texas area. Radney is considered to be armed at this time. Please do not try to apprehend this subject. If you see Dustan Radney or know of his whereabouts, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. If you have any information on Dustan Radney you may contact Detective Josh Hill at (903) 590-2615.