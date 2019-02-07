Six Flags Over Texas shares ‘devilish’ look at world’s largest loop coaster in action

ARLINGTON, TX (KLTV) - If you’re the kind of thrill-seeker who finds themselves drawn to Six Flags Over Texas every summer to get your fix, the park wants you to know there will be a “devilish” new attraction waiting for you this year.
El Diablo, originally announced in Fall 2018 as “Lone Star Revolution”, was announced as the world’s largest loop coaster opening this spring.
“The Six Flags brand is synonymous with innovation at the highest level and we are excited to welcome another record-breaking attraction,” said Park President Steve Martindale. “This super-sized loop coaster features six inversions and the most hang-time of any coaster in the park. El Diablo packs a wicked punch.”
Six Flags Over Texas describes their latest adventure as “towering a staggering 100 feet tall, El Diablo will boast a fiery red and orange theme and send riders back and forth, propelling them head over heels through a series of 360° revolutions. The coaster changes direction halfway through the ride cycle, leaving riders suspended upside down at the top of the loop for even more intense thrills,” according to a news release.
The coaster features 32 seats in a unique “face-off” design, with guests seated back-to-back and face-to-face bracing its rider in with over-the-shoulder harnesses. The ride begins with a pendulum-style takeoff with multiple 360-degree revolutions around the 10-story loop.
El Diablo is the park’s 14th rollercoaster. The ride will be located in the Spain section of the park.
Six Flags Over Texas will open its gates on Saturday, Feb. 23. El Diablo will not be available for guests until later in the spring.
If you’d like more information about the park, El Diablo, or for ticket prices, please visit Six Flags Over Texas website.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.